Covid-19 Update; 1593 new recoveries reported in Qatar

676 new coronavirus cases along with 1593 new recoveries and 8 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 456 contacts of active cases and 220 travel related. Thus the total number of confirmed cases reached at 205,652. The total recoveries mounted to 189,544. The death toll is at 458. At present there are 15,650 active cases in Qatar.

There are 52 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 849. 11 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 374 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 11,218 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 4821 people were tested for the first time. Till now, 190,3912 tests were conducted in the country.

29,428 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,556,203