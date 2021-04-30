Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India announces its decision on suspension of international passenger flights

The civil aviation watchdog in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced its decision on the suspension of international passenger flights from and to India. DGCA has extended suspension of scheduled international flights till May 31, 2021. Only international cargo flights and flights specifically approved by DGCA will be allowed to operate. Scheduled international flights were suspended in India on March 23, 2020.

International passenger flights under the categories of repatriation flights, charter flights, flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and bilateral air bubble pacts will continue to operate,

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31th May, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” said DGCA circular.