Don’t clampdown on citizens’ SOS calls for medical help through social media: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has warned states not to prevent citizens from sharing their grievances on social media. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao, and S Ravindra Bhat. The Supreme Court’s intervention comes in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to impose the National Security Act on people for allegedly sharing false information on social media.

“If citizens communicate their grievance on social media and internet, then it cannot be said that it’s wrong information,” observed Justice DY Chandrachud. “We want to make it very clear that if citizens communicate their grievance on social media and internet then it cannot be said its wrong information.” said the Court. “Let a strong message go to all the states and DGP of states,” noted the Court while making it clear that contempt of court action will be taken against the police officers who act against this order.