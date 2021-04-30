Edtech giant Byju’s to acquire GradeUp

Edtech major Byju’s has no plan to stop or slow down. After Aakash Institute, WhiteHat Jr and Scholr. now it is in talks with upskilling platform Great Learning and test prep firm Gradeup. It is assumed that talks with Toppr also continues simultaneously.

According to sources, conversations with both companies have reached the post term sheet stage. “Byju’s is likely to spend over $330-350 million to acquire Great Learning,” stated a source.

Great Learning is an eight-year-old bootstrapped startup. It offers programs in the field of Data Science, Analytics, AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Digital Business.