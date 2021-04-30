External Affairs Minister asks diplomats to counter “one-sided” narrative in world media

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asked the diplomats of the country to counter the “one-sided” narrative that are spread by the international media about the Covid-situation in India. External Affairs Minister said this while addressing a virtual meeting with Indian ambassadors and high commissioners of the country posted across the world.

Many international media has published editorials and news that the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to face the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The media accused that the union government has ignored the warnings by the experts. A virtual meeting of diplomats was called by the government because of the reports in worldwide papers and TV channels censuring the Indian Prime Minister for the government’s response to the crisis.

Also Read: State government imposes weekend curfew in 9 districts

The union government has asked the diplomats to explain that the present circumstances were not unique as the second surge was something nobody could have anticipated, and most progressive health systems in developed nations had come under similar strain at different times during the pandemic. The government has also asked the diplomats to pass on the message that there could be no association between election campaign rallies and the rise in the number of cases.