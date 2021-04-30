Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. As per the market experts, the increase in the coronavirus cases, weak opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.03 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee edged lower to 74.12 registering a loss of 5 paise against the US dollar. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 74.07 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 90.63.