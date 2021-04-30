Gulf country issues clarification on flight suspension to India

A gulf country has issued a clarification on flight suspension to India. The Civil Aviation Authority in Oman has issued the clarification regarding the status of the limited flights between the two countries.

”The Civil Aviation Authority wishes to clarify that the very limited flights between the Sultanate and the Republic of India work to facilitate the return of Omani citizens, in addition to shipping the necessary supplies to the Sultanate and transporting the citizens of the Republic of India wishing to return to their country. All these flights are subject to health requirements before travel and upon arrival,” said the online statement issued by CAA.

Oman suspended all flights between the country and India until further notice on April 21