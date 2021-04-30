Gulf country issues weather warning

A gulf country has issued a new weather alert. Oman has issued the new weather alert. General Directorate of Meteorology in Oman has warned that of strong winds accompanied by rain and low horizontal visibility in occur in the country.

“Please pay attention to active descending winds associated with thunderstorms, with the possibility of a decrease in horizontal visibility. The aerial image shows the density of clouds currently in the airspace of the Sultanate, interspersed with the activity of rainy thunder clouds in several areas of the Hajar Mountains and the deserts of Al Dhahirah, and cumulonimbus rain clouds on the Dhofar Mountains and the surrounding areas,” said a statement issued by the General Directorate of Meteorology.