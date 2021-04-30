Heavy rain and hail storm collapses metal roof over ‘House of Eagles’ in Mexico City

A metal roof that partially protected the Templo Mayor archaeological site collapsed on “House of Eagles” in heavy rain and hail storm that lashed in downtown Mexico City late on Wednesday. House of Eagles which is part of the ruins of the Templo Mayor archaeological site in the capital’s historic center is reported to have received minor damages.

The 250 square meter metal roof collapsed due to the weight of hail that accumulated on top. The roof fell on the House of Eagles, an ornate temple complex, a popular tourism site that served as the main ceremonial center in the Aztec city of Tenochtitlán. The structure features carved relief sculptures that depict eagle warriors in procession and blood-letting rituals. It is also known for its polychrome benches and murals.

Mexico’s Culture Ministry in a statement on Thursday described the damage to the ruins as “minor, recoverable and restorable,” and assured that repairs would begin immediately. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised on Thursday that the House of Eagles, where Aztec rulers made preparations for their own deaths, would be repaired.

Templo Mayor was one of the main temples of Mexica people in Tenochtitlan, the former capital of the Aztec empire. It was destroyed by the Spanish in 1521. The buried ruins were rediscovered in the 1970s and restoration works started. The site is near to Zócalo, Mexico City’s main square, and the Metropolitan cathedral.