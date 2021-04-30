“I was 110 kgs. People used to take me for granted,” says Parth Samthaan

Popular television actor Parth Samthaan, who is now in the hearts of millions, spoke of a time when he was weighed around 110 kg. Parth recalled how his life was in his school time. Although he was interested in sports, he was the last to be selected for a team. “I was 110 kg. People took me for granted. Ladkiyaan toh simple aas-paas bhi nahi aati thi (The girls didn’t even want to approach me). It was completely the opposite of what you see today. Uss dauraan main ladkiyon se baat bhi nahi karta tha, bohot shy bachcha tha (at that time, I didn’t talk to girls, I was a very shy child),” Parth Samthaan told radio host Siddharth Kannan.

“Khel mein zyada interested tha but khel mein bhi (I was more interested in sports but) because I was fat, I was put aside because ‘yeh hilega nahi zyada, yeh daudega nahi’ ( they thought I couldn’t move or run). I was, in a way, left for the last, ”he added. Parth said that when someone trolled him by his weight in school, he took it very seriously. “I was like, no, now it’s not stopping. So I lost 32 kg in four months. It was my biggest achievement since school, ”he said. He revealed, after losing weight, he ended up playing table tennis at the national level and lawn tennis at the state level.

Parth Samthaan’s popularity starts with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan aired on MTV. Later From 2018 to 2020, he starred as Anurag Basu in star plus serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He will next be seen in the ALTBalaji Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu series as a gangster.