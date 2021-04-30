‘Life will never be same without you’, Neethu on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary

Remembering the iconic star Rishi Kapoor and her late husband on his first death anniversary, Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor penned a tributary note for Rishi and shared how the Kapoor family “celebrated him all year with a smile on their lips”.

On her Instagram handle, she shared an unseen throwback picture with her late husband and wrote “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him…Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence… Sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks: his anecdotes!! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on…”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year struggle with leukaemia. The man left behind a rich legacy of cinematic marvels spanning decades. He breathed his last at the age of 67 in a Mumbai Hospital.

The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and have two children Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The couple also starred together in many films like Zinda Dil, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar and Anthony, Do Dooni Chaar, and several more.