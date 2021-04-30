Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Tollywood movie Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, hit the big screens on April 9. Vakeel Saab is a Telugu remake of the popular Hindi movie Pink.

Following its theatrical release, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of April 30. Speaking about the digital premiere, producer Dil Raju said in a statement, “Fans who have watched the movie in cinema halls have loved and appreciated the film, and for a producer, there is no greater feeling than this. However, due to these challenging times, a lot of our fans could not watch the movie in theatres and I believe this makes the digital premiere of Vakeel Saab even more special.”

Essaying the role of a lawyer, Pawan Kalyan is seen stepping into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes from Pink, while actors Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali, who also have lead roles, have reprised Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang’s roles from the original.