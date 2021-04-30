Princess Diana’s wedding dress to go on public display after 25 years

Princess Diana’s dresses are still a favorite one for the fashion world. Now, for the first time in 25 years, Princess Diana’s wedding dress is on public display at Kensington Palace. The costume is on display at Diana’s last residence in West London. Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) announced the news on their website. They wrote, “On display will be the wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales, on the show for the first time at Kensington Palace in 25 years, in addition to a rare, surviving toile for the 1937 coronation gown of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother; consort of King George VI.”

Historic Royal Palaces wrote that the gown features a fitted bodice overlaid at the center with panels of antique Carrickmacross lace that once belonged to Queen Mary – Prince Charles’ great grandmother. The sequin-encrusted train is 25 feet (7.6 meters) long, and dramatically filled the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral on Charles and Diana’s wedding day. It remains the longest in royal history.