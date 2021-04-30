PUBG Mobile India launch teaser video, taken down after minutes

PUBG Mobile India launch has been teased yet again. The company’s official YouTube channel teased the launch of the currently-banned mobile game in India. However, shortly after uploading the PUBG Mobile India launch video, the developers deleted it.

Eagle eyes on the internet managed to watch the teaser video minutes before it was deleted. The teaser did not reveal the PUBG Mobile India launch date but reiterated that the game is “coming soon”.

The launch date of PUBG Mobile India has been rumoured for quite a while. The popular battle royale was initially expected to launch late last year. However, reports suggested that the developers are yet to get a clearance from the Indian government. To recall, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were two of the hundred-plus apps banned in India in early September.