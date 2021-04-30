Ramyug Webseries Trailer released on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, know more

Upcoming mythological web series Ramyug is one of the highly anticipated shows. The show is based on Ramayana, India’s greatest mythological epic. Ramyug is directed by Kunal Kohli and its trailer was shared by Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram handle.

The trailer is a rewind of Lord Ram’s life starting as a prince of Ayodhya to his righteous rule of ‘Ram-Raj’. The story also includes highlights like Sita’s swayamvar, their vanvas, Raavan kidnapping Sita, Lord Hanuman’s dedication towards Ram, creation of Ram Setu, the big battle between the two forces, and more.

What’s worth taking note is Ramyug’s huge canvas and CGI, and the way the new versions of Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman and Raavan indulge in gravity-defying stunts.

Though the makers have chosen to keep most of its cast relatively new, actors like Tisca Chopra, Dalip Tahil and Anup Soni also play important roles in the web series. Vivan Bhatena playing a beefed-up Hanuman is noteworthy, since we’ve mostly seen him as either the boy-next-door or in negative characters.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti recently, the team of Ramyug released a music video that featured the vocals of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Decorated musician Ustad Zakir Hussain also made an appearance in the music video.

Ramyug will begin streaming on MX Player from May 6.