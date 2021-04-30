Scientists ask PM Modi to release key epidemiological data

Indian scientists and researchers have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for access to data that could help research the spread of the coronavirus, news agency Bloomberg reported.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has granular data on all residents who’ve been tested so far, but the access is restricted.

“The ICMR database is inaccessible to anyone outside of the government and perhaps also to many within the government,” almost 300 scientists wrote.

“While new pandemics can have unpredictable features, our inability to adequately manage the spread of infections has, to a large extent, resulted from epidemiological data not being systematically collected and released in a timely manner to the scientific community.”