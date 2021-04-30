State government bans social, political activities

A state government has imposed a ban on all social, political activities. Uttar Pradesh government has issued the new order for this. As per the new order issued by the chief secretary R K Tiwari, all social and political gatherings will be banned in containment zones in the state.

Waddings should be permitted with not more than 50 guests and the funerals must not have more than 20 people. All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurant and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools and religious places should also be closed.

Only essential services like health, police, fire services, banks, power, water and irrigation will be allowed to operate. Public transport such as buses, metro trains and cabs should run at not more than 50 per cent of their seating capacity. All offices -government or private – must work with not more than 50 per employees on the premises. All industrial and scientific institutes, government or private, will follow social distancing.