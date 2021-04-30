TN BJP cell denies allegations by actor Siddharth

BJP Tamil Nadu IT wing secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar denied the allegations told by actor Siddharth. The Actor has alleged that his phone number was leaked by members of Tamil Nadu BJP and he and his family received over 500 abusive calls and ‘death threats’.

He said he was given police protection following complaint but would ‘give up this privilege.’

Denying the allegations by the Actor BJP IT wing said “BJP workers are not involved in issuing death threats to actor Siddharth. We are in the process of supporting people with food and medicines during the COVID-19 crisis. If he can prove that any BJP worker is involved in this, I assure strict action will be taken against him/her.” “Party workers should not listen to people like Siddharth who are simply spending time. We stay focused on serving the public,” added CTR Nirmal Kumar.

In the tweet, Siddharth said that he had received over 500 calls in 24 hours, allegedly from BJP sympathisers, who abused him and threatened to rape and kill him and his family. The 42-year-old actor also said that he recorded all the numbers and screenshots of the WhatsApp display image, along with proof that these were linked to BJP supporters.