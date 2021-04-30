Uttar Pradesh CM recovers from COVID-19

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has recovered from Covid-19. The CM announced it on his social media handle. He was undergoing treatment at his residence in Lucknow after tested positive for coronavirus on April 14. He had isolated himself on April 13 after some of the officials he contacts tested positive. Adityanath had taken the first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on April 5. Notably, he was actively involved in election campaigning in West Bengal. “Due to your good wishes and doctors’ care, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I thank you all for your cooperation and good wishes for me,” CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

