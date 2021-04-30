Veteran Tamil actor RSG Chelladurai passes away due to cardiac arrest.

RSG Chelladurai was one of the promising supporting actors in the Tamil film industry. He was found unconscious in his bathroom on Thursday. According to his son, Chelladurai died of cardiac arrest. He was 84.

Chelladurai has appeared in more than 100 Tamil movies. He had made a mark in the industry as a character artist. Irrespective of the length of his character, he always made an impression on the audience with his strong performances.

He has appeared alongside superstar Vijay in several movies. His scenes with Vijay in Theri are especially memorable. In the 2016 film, he played the role of a helpless father. In a scene, Chelladurai brings to life the worst nightmare of a father as he speaks about his daughter, who is missing for a few days. He is overcome with fear and grief at once as he imagines the horrors she might be facing.

He had also made memorable appearances in Vijay’s Kaththi, Dhanush’s Maari, Rajinikanth’s Sivaji and director Atlee’s Raja Rani, to name a few. His fans and co-actors took to social media to condole the death of Chelladurai.