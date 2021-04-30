Watch the video that has gone viral with 10 million views

A video of a giraffe stopping a mountain biker for a sniff has gone massively viral on social media. Timmy Moser was mountain biking with his girlfriend at the Lion and Safari Park, a wildlife conservation park located near Johannesburg in South Africa, when they came across a herd of seven giraffes.

“Two hours into the ride my girlfriend and I encountered a herd of seven giraffes,” Mr Moser told NDTV. “One was in the path and we stopped for nearly an hour watching her,” he said.

At the direction of the park staff, Mr Moser and his girlfriend determined to try walking around the giraffe. But, the animal had other plans.

“She decided to come over for a sniff and a gentle investigation,” Mr Moser told NDTV. By sharing the video on Instagram, the photographer added that he was in “shock” at the size of the giraffe’s knees and kept trying to back away “but he kept sniffing.”

Video shot on Mr Moser’s GoPro Max 360 shows the giraffe nearing him and bowing down to sniff him gently.

Mr Moser’s encounter with the giraffe has gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. On Instagram, it received more than 10 million views after it was shared by Earthpix, a popular travel and wildlife page.

Park staff recognised the giraffe as Purdy, who often comes out to receive park visitors.

Giraffes are the tallest living earthly animals, found only in Africa. Last year, an entertaining video showing a giraffe eating grass had gone viral.