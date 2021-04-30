Will stop services if attacks happen: Goa doctors’ association

The state of Goa was facing a surging number of active cases that increased from 1,716 on April 1 to 20,898 by Thursday, 29 April. Meanwhile, doctors are feeling the pressure as abusive. Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) said on Thursday “It saddens us immensely that even after giving our best efforts while being crippled by lack of adequate facilities, oxygen supply, beds, manpower, etc. We have been on the receiving end of multiple threats and violent incidents in the past”. GARD referred to incidents where a person abused doctors at the South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) after a relative’s death and another where some broke a ventilator at the Goa Medical College (GMC).

The GARD warned that if any similar violent incidents happen involving a resident doctor or staff at the GMC, SGDH, or any other Covid hospital, “We, the 300-odd doctors managing almost all the workload of Covid-19 in the state, will have no other choice but to withdraw our services with immediate effect as the people and authorities have left us with no other choice.”

“We will not be giving any further notices or warnings before stopping our services,” said GARD. “If the administration cannot provide security to the doctors or if the people of Goa fail to understand the situation and the plight of healthcare workers, then we will not be responsible for any further untoward incidents happening as a result of the withdrawal of our services,” added GARD.

On Thursday, Goa had a total number of 20,898 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. Of them, 3,019 were new cases and 36 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. According to official figures, the state has seen a total of 1,146 deaths.