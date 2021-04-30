‘You are my everything’: Bipasha Basu to Karan Singh Grover on their fifth wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took the story session on her Instagram and wished her husband Karan Singh Grover on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary. The actor shared a photo of their wedding and wrote a brief caption, which read, “Happy 5th #monkeyversary my love / You are my everything”, along with red-heart emoticons. She also tagged Karan in it.

Returning the love, Karan reshared the photo and wrote, “And you are my everything”.

The couple tied the knot back in 2016. Every year on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the couple shares posts dedicated to each other. Last year, the Qubool Hai actor Karan had surprised Bipasha as he had penned down a poem for his wife. While Basu, too, had shared a special video post to mark their fourth wedding anniversary.