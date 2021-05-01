Actor Aniruddh Dave shifted to ICU after tested positive for COVID last week

Television actor Aniruddh Dave has been shifted to the ICU after tested COVID positive on April 23. The actor is currently in the intensive care unit in Bhopal. Aastha Chaudhary, Anirudh’s friend, and an actress asked her fans to pray for Aniruddh Dave on her Instagram story. “Need prayers for our friend Aniruddh Dave. He is in ICU. Pls spare a min and do pray for him,” she wrote.

Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary shared an update about Anirudh and said: “Aniruddh was shooting in Bhopal for a series when he tested positive. He decided to stay back instead of flying to Mumbai and undergoing treatment here. He was being treated in Bhopal, but his recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the intensive care unit because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection. It’s a different city and only his boy is with him. We can’t fly to Bhopal and be with him. We are trying to help him and are in touch with the medical team.”

Aniruddh Dave had posted his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram account a week ago when he was shooting for a show in Bhopal. Shared a note with the caption “Tested COVID positive”.

Aniruddh Dave is a popular actor in the television industry and has starred in many TV series such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, YARO Ka Tashan, Bandhan, and Lockdown Ki Love Story, and several more.