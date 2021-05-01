Administration imposed weekend lockdown

Weekend lockdown has been imposed in Chandigarh. Chandigarh Administration has imposed weekend lockdown in the Union Territory as the coronavirus cases surged. The lockdown will come into effect from 5 am on May 1. The night curfew imposed will also remain. The night curfew is from 6 pm to 5 am.

“There will be weekend corona curfew on Saturday and Sunday in Chandigarh too on similar lines as Mohali and Panchkula. Orders issued. There shall be a weekend corona curfew from 5 am on May 1 till 5 am on May 3 in UT Chandigarh. No person shall leave their home or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the lockdown hours”, an order issued by Mandip Singh Brar, District Magistrate-cum-Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority, UT Chandigarh, said.