AIIMS chief reveals the tactic to defeat the second wave of coronavirus infection

Dr Randeep Guleria, the Chief of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has revealed the best tactic to defeat the second wave of coronavirus infection. Randeep Guleria said that a second lockdown must be imposed in the country to defeat the the coronavirus infection. In an interview given to NDTV has the AIIMS chief said this.

“That (the 12 deaths) drives home the point we need to be aggressive in containing the virus… healthcare infrastructure and workers are stretched to the limit. Why is this happening? Because of continuously increasing number of cases… we have to work aggressively to bring this number down. No healthcare system in the world can manage this kind of load. The issue of aggressive containment or lockdown, or whatever, is key,” said Dr Randeep Guleria.

“We felt confident because vaccines were coming, and cases were falling… thought Covid won’t be a problem. So, a lot of people ignored Covid behaviour… and did not really factor in infectiousness of the new strains, that it could mutate and spread like wildfire in our population,” he added.

Also Read: There’s going to be an announcement in the next few days’

“It’s a decision which has to be taken by policy makers but definitely in areas where the positivity rate is high, we have to have a sort of a situation which is akin to lockdown. This is human to human virus spread, and what we are noticing is that despite all messaging and requests, people are still not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. This has to be done more aggressively in terms of enforcing it rather than requesting,” Dr Guleria said.