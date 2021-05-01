Amid COVID-19 surge: Nepal govt decides to close 22 entry points with India

The Nepal government decided to close 22 border points with India amid the sharp increase of Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country. According to officials, the decision was taken after the Covid Crisis Management Coordination Committee (CCMC) on Friday proposed to the Council of Ministers to shut down 22 out of a total of 35 border points between Nepal and India. After closing 22 entry points, only 13 border points between Nepal and India will remain operational. The decision comes in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in the southern neighbor.

According to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, India’s daily coronavirus crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities. The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark. Nepal has reported 323,187 Covid-19 cases and 3,279 deaths so far.