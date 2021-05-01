China’s Wuhan Institute signs covert deal with Pak military for bio-warfare capabilities against India

Three days after Australian media ran report that Pakistan and China had struck a deal to expand bio-warfare capabilities, Pakistan has termed the new “fake” and “politically motivated”. Pakistan’s Foreign Office released a statement on Sunday and refuted the allegations levelled by the Australian newspaper.

On July 23, Australia’s investigative newspaper The Klaxon said China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology has signed a covert three-year deal with Pakistan military’s Defense Science and Technology Organization (DESTO) to collaborate research in “emerging infectious diseases”.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has drawn the international spotlight in recent months because the novel coronavirus is thought to have originated in Wuhan. There had been speculation the disease may have emerged from that laboratory, however most experts have since discounted the theory.