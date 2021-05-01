Covid 19: India sets new global record with 4 Lakh new Covid Cases

India’s coronavirus cases hit a grim global record with 4,01,993 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. 3,523 deaths were reported. The third phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive has started today even as several states flag shortage.

India recorded over 4 lakh cases for the first time after reporting 3 lakh daily infection for nine straight days. The country – hit by a deadly second wave – logged 1 lakh cases in a day for the first time about three weeks ago.

The third phase of vaccination for those in the age group of 18-44 years starts today even as several states – Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh – have said they’re running low on stocks. The government, however, has countered them saying 1 crore doses are still available with the states.