Covid-19: International body builder Jagdish Lad passed away

Leading international bodybuilder and Mr India winner Jagdish Lad has died of Covid-19. He was tested Covid positive four days ago. He has won many awards at the World Beauty Contest, including a silver medal. He has represented India in many international forums. He had won a silver medal in the ‘Mr India’ competition. He has many other achievements to his name including a silver medal at the World Championship.

Jagdish Kovid, 34, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The international bodybuilder was on oxygen support for the last four days in a hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Born in Sangli Kundal village in Maharashtra, Jagdish Lad later moved to Navi Mumbai. After that, he started his own gymnasium in Vadodara and moved there. The sports world is in shock at the unexpected death of Jagdish Lad. He lived with his wife and a daughter.