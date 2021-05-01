Covid-19 Update: 1527 new recoveries reported in Qatar

650 new coronavirus cases along with 1527 new recoveries and 7 deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 371 contacts of active cases and 279 travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 206,302. The total recoveries now stand at 191,071. The death toll is at 465. At present there are 14,766 active cases.

There are 35 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 821. 8 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 364 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

11205 people were tested in the last 24 hours. In this 4805 people were tested for the first time. Till now 190,8717 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

22,799 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,579,002.