Covid vaccine: First batch of Russia’s Sputnik V to arrive in India, today

NEW DELHI: The first batch of Sputnik V, the Covid vaccine developed by Russia, will arrive today in India.

Sputnik V, based on human adenoviral vectors, is one of only three vaccines in the world, along with those by Pfizer and Moderna, with an efficiency of over 90% against SARS CoV 2 infection and was given regulatory approval or restricted use authorisation in India on April 12.

The vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is supported by Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, RDIF

The two-dose vaccine, which has to be administered 21 days apart, costs about $10 or Rs 750 per dose in the international market but sources said that talks are on between RDIF, its distribution partner in India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and the Indian government on its pricing in the country.