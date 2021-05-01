Delhi: Lock down extended for one more week as Covid cases increases

Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted and informed that the lockdown in Delhi will be extended for another week.

About a minute ago Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week.”

The present lockdown was extended on April 25 and is scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday.

At the time of the lockdown, essential services like medicine shops, vegetable shops, groceries will be allowed but shop owners and customers will have to assure social distancing.

On Saturday morning the city recorded over 27,000 new COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths in 24 hours – the 13th straight day with more than 20,000 cases per day.

The city’s active caseload is now nearly one lakh, more than double the previous high of around 44,000 recorded in mid-November last year.