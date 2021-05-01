John Abraham hands over his social media accounts to NGOs for helping needy ones in the COVID-19 crisis

On Friday popular actor John Abraham announced that he has handed over his social media accounts to the NGOs to help people with what they need as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor posted a note on his social media handle talking about the terrible situation the country is facing at present and informed fans that all the content on his account will be aimed at helping people during this crisis. He also highlighted the importance of coming together and doing things to serve humanity. The note read “As a country we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs. Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require. It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis. Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle together,”

He also captioned the note as: “Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER #covid19india #covidresources #covidindia #togetherwecan #togetherwearestronger.” Many other celebrities are also stepping forward to help out people by putting out relevant information on their social media accounts.