Low-intensity earthquake hits

A low-intensity earthquake has hit Assam. This was informed by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The National Centre of Seismology said that an earthquake measuring 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Assam on Saturday at 8.09 pm . The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 40 km west of Tezpur. The depth of the earthquake was 15 km.

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Sonitpur. This was the seventh tremor after the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Sonitpur on Wednesday. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.