No celebrations over election results: Madras High Court

On Friday, The Madras High Court directed political leaders and the party cadres in Tamil Nadu not to go in for celebrations, including the bursting of crackers after the announcement of election results on May 2 or 3, amid the rise of the Covid-19 cases and the hardships faced by the people in our country.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said that the leaders should keep their rank and file in check. There can be no celebrations, bursting of crackers, and rallies till the present grim situation of pandemic eases. They must take proactive steps and be an example to others.

The bench made the observations after being contented with the ordering made on May 2 by the state Health Department and the Election Commission. The bench hoped that on that day, the political parties, media and the citizens would cohere to the instructions and the guidelines, follow the rules and cooperate with the authorities. The bench also advised the people not to get panic and rush to the hospitals or make a mad rush for vaccines. They can follow the guidelines issued by the State Government.