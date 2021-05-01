Sambhavna Seth’s father tested positive for Coronavirus, the actress urges for a hospital bed

The second wave of Coronavirus is hitting hard in the country’s health infrastructure which is causing a shortage of beds and oxygen cylinders in hospitals. People are fighting a war between life and death. Sambhavna Seth recently took her social media handle and shared that her father tested positive for the coronavirus and urged for help. The actress requested her fans to help her as they need a bed urgently and her father is waiting outside along with her brother at the Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi.

Her post read, “Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is Covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother.”

Fans and followers took the comment section and offered her help.

Sambhavna Seth, who currently stays in Mumbai with her husband Avinash Dwivedi is an active social media user. Her popularity started after featuring in a song of the film ‘Aashiqui Mein Teri’. She also participated in the second season of Bigg Boss and gained a good number of fans.

Many celebrities tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, India continues to battle against the pandemic, many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Sushmita Sen among others came forward and extended support to those in need.