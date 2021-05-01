Television actor Vikram Singh Chauhan tied the knot to his girlfriend Sneha Shukla

Television actor Vikram Singh Chauhan, who became popular with the Starplus serial Jana Na Dil Se Door, tied the knot with his girlfriend Sneha Shukla in an intimate ceremony. The actor posted a wedding picture of theirs on his social media. Adding the picture, Vikram wrote, “We just became official – With the blessings of our parents and God – Sneha and I entered into a new phase of our life. Amidst all that’s going on we decided not to have any grand celebration, but have a small intimate ceremony, though we missed having our friends and family with us on our special day. Thank you for all the love, @_therahulsharmaa_ Thank you for making us look good.”

While talking to TOI about the wedding, the actor revealed, “We were planning to get married last year and had decided a date too, but then the pandemic struck and we had to postpone the wedding. Then when it got a little better, we decided to get married on April 27. But as luck would have it suddenly things have got worse. But this time I was determined to not postpone the wedding. Ab control nahi ho raha tha (chuckles) and we wanted to tie the knot come what may. We had already postponed our wedding once last year because of pandemic but did not want to wait for any further, so we got hitched.”

Vikram is a popular figure in the television industry. He was recently seen in the serial Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. He had won millions of hearts for his performance in Ek Deewana Thaa and huge appreciation for his on-screen chemistry with Aditi Sharma in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.