‘The Ship IN 2021 with 130 crore on board is sinking’: P Chidambaram

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram has take a dig at the union government over Covid-19 situation in India. The Congress leader said that the boat in 2021 with 130 crore people on it, is sinking. He accused that the mismanagement by the union government has worsened the situation in India.

“May Day! May Day! The Ship IN 2021 with 130 cr on board is sinking. Save Us! At least Save Me!”, tweeted Chidambaram. On Friday, the Congress leader has alleged that the union government has brushed aside the Congress. “Grateful that Supreme Court has raised the two issues that the Congress had first raised 15 days ago: vaccine prices and compulsory licensing to manufacture vaccines. The government brushed aside the Congress. The PM did not even acknowledge the letter of the former PM. The Health Minister was rude in addition to being incompetent,” said the former union minister.