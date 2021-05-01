‘There’s going to be an announcement in the next few days’: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonwalla

Adar Poonwalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India has revealed that the e will be big announcement in the next few days. He in an interview given to Times UK has revealed this. In the interview Adar Poonwalla has said that he still receives phone calls from the ‘most powerful’ people including Chief Ministers, business tycoons and others demanding supplies of Covishield vaccine. He also revealed that he shifted to London with his family due to this pressure.

Earlier the union government has provided him ‘Y’ category security. The Central Reserve Police Force will be giving him the security.

“I’m staying here (London) an extended time because I don’t want to go back to that situation. Everything falls on my shoulders but I can’t do it alone…I don’t want to be in a situation where you are just trying to do your job, and just because you can’t supply the needs of X, Y or Z you really don’t want to guess what they are going to do,” said Adar Poonwalla.

“The level of expectation and aggression is really unprecedented. It’s overwhelming. Everyone feels they should get the vaccine. They can’t understand why anyone else should get it before them… There’s going to be an announcement in the next few days,” he added.