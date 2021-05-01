UAE: Man fined, license suspended for over speeding, using mobile while driving

For driving recklessly on a public road in Abu Dhabi at over 205 km/hr, a social media influencer was convicted.

A second man was also arrested for participating in the illegal act by filming the high-speed drive.

The court ordered that the duo, who performed the act with the intention of generating views on social media, should be imprisoned for three months, and also fined them Dh100,000 each.

The car and phones used in the event were seized, and the driver’s license was suspended for a period of six months. The duo will also be denied social media access for a period of six months.

The court ordered the video to be erased. including the two accounts from which it was posted, and ordered the pair to pay legal fees.

Officials detected a video circulating online that showed a social media star driving his luxury vehicle at speeds of 205 km/hr on one of the main inner streets of Abu Dhabi Island.

In it, the involved was said to be carelessly swaggering about his vehicle, which police felt would encourage others to engage in similar dangerous performances.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution affirmed that racing cars on public streets are one of the most reckless behaviours displayed by young people, and serve as a threat to their lives as well as that of others.

It emphasised the need for educational and community agencies to interact with the concerned authorities and raise awareness campaigns to limit the recklessness of young people behind the wheel.