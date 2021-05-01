Union government provides Rs.8873 crores to states to fight Coronavirus pandemic

The union government has provided Rs.8873 crore to states to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The union government has issued the first instalment of Rs 8873.6 crore for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). State government can use 50% of this money for Covid-19 related works.

The Union Finance Ministry said that the first instalment of SDRF is released in the month of June as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission. But this year considering the Covid-19 situation it was released in May.

Normally, the first instalment of SDRF is released in the month of June as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission. (2/4) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 1, 2021

As per the Finance Ministry, the funds from SDRF may be used by the states for various measures related to containment of COVID-19 including meeting the cost of oxygen generation and storage plants in hospitals, ventilators, air purifiers, strengthening ambulance services, COVID-19 hospitals, COVID Care Centres, consumables, thermal scanners, personal protective equipment, testing laboratories, testing kits, containment zone, etc.

