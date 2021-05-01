West Bengal Board cancels the class XI exam in the state amid COVID-19

On Friday, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) decided to cancel the class XI board exams due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. WBCHSE instead, has decided to promote all students of Class XI to class XII. The government, however, observed that the examination for class XII will be held as per the schedule and at their home center which is at their same school campus from 12 pm to 3:15 pm.

The board said in a statement, “Because of the current pandemic situation and other reasons, the Council has decided to cancel the Annual Examination of Class X1-2021. The head of the Institution is being requested to promote all candidates of Class XI to Class XII. The topics of the reduced syllabus of Class XI. which are related to the Higher Secondary Examination should be completed within the first quarter of Class XII. However, the Higher Secondary Examination will be conducted as per the schedule published earlier. For Higher Secondary Examination 2021 the H.S. examinees will appear for the examination at their own Institution (Home Venue) and please note that the examination timings will be 12 noon to 3.15 pm in place of 10 am to 1.15 pm. The Covid situation will be closely monitored and any further decision or change in this regard will be informed beforehand. to all. We solicit the cooperation of all concerned in this regard.”