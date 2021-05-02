Assam: Election counting updates 2021

The counting of votes for 126 assembly sets in Assam for which polling was held in three phases began.

Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nitin Khade said counting of votes are being held in 50 Election Districts (34 administrative districts) and there are three tiers of security put in place in and around the counting centres and adjoining areas.

As per the election officials, around 82.4% of the 2, 33,74,087-strong electorate including 1,15,50,403 women cast their votes in the three-phase election to the 126-member Assam Assembly. This year’s voting percentage is 2.59% less than in the 2016 elections, where 84.63% of the 1,99,90,755-strong electorate had exercised their franchise.