Assam election updates 2021: Initial trends

The BJP is leading in 11 seats while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is leading in 4 and UPPL in 2.

The Congress is leading in 4 constituencies while its Mahajot ally Bodoland People’s Front is leading in 2.

The BJP and its allies – Asom Gana Parishad, United People’s Party Liberal and Rabha Joutha Mancha – is confident of retaining power with more than 80 seats. If they do, it will be the first instance of a non-Congress party to secure a second successive term in Assam.

The Congress had ruled for three straight terms from 2001 to 2016 under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

The Congress too is confident of dislodging the BJP-led alliance by winning at least 75 seats. Its allies in the Mahajot include the All India United Democratic Front, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) and and Rashtriya Janata Dal.