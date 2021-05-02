Assembly Election Updates 2021: Chief Minister trials in party stronghold

The counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Election has began. The counting of votes is currently underway As per latest trends BJP is leading in majority of seats and posing a big challenge to the ruling TMC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing in Nandigram seat. BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading in the Nandigram seat with over 3000 votes.

As per latest updates, the ruling TMC ahead in 133. BJP leads in in 109 seats. And Cong-Left ahead in 6