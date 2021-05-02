Counting of votes begins in Pondicherry; Early trends indicate lead for NDA

Counting of votes begins amidst tight security and adherence to Covid protocols. Counting of votes polled in the April 6 Assembly elections in Puducherry began at 8 AM on Sunday. There are 30 Assembly constituencies spread over

Early trends in Puducherry suggest a slight edge for the NDA, according to reports. Trends from five seats show NDA leading in four, while the UPA has an edge in one of the seats.

Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.There are three counting centres in Puducherry region -Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic college, the Women`s polytechnic college and the Government Tagore Arts and Science college (all in neighbouring Lawspet)-relating to the 23 segments in Puducherry.

Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh told more than 17,300 postal ballots have been received in the whole of Union Territory.