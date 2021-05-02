Country bans citizens from travelling to India

A country has imposed a temporary ban on its citizens from travelling to India. Israel has imposed a temporary ban on its citizens from travelling to India and other six countries. Israel government took this decision citing the high number of coronavirus infections in these countries.

Israel government informed that Israelis will not be allowed to travel to Ukraine, Brazil, Ethiopia, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey. This was announced jointly by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry. The new travel ban will come into effect from May 3. The travel ban will remain in place until May 16.

Non-Israelis will be allowed to travel to travel to these countries, provided they plan to reside there permanently. The regulation will not be applicable to those who stay at airports in transit in one of these countries for a time period of up to 12 hours while waiting for a connecting flight.

Also the country is all set to impose a two-week mandatory quarantine for those passengers coming from these seven countries even if they have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. Those who have received two negative Covid-19 test reports will be required to be in a 10-day quarantine.