Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate increased in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has increased to 96% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 937 new coronavirus cases along with 1120 new recoveries and 11 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 381 were recorded in Riyadh, 225 in Makkah, 110 in the the Eastern Province, 47 in Asir, 36 in Madinah, 27 in Jazan, 25 in Hail, 20 in Tabuk, 16 in Najran, 10 in the Northern Borders region and 2 in Al-Jouf.

Also Read: Covid negative report must for entry in state

Thus the number of confirmed cases has surged to 419,348. The total recoveries mounted to 402,664. The death toll is at 6979. At present there are 9705 people under medical treatment. In this 1351 people are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.