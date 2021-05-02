Covid-19 Update:1480 recoveries reported in Qatar

646 new coronavirus cases along with 1480 new recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 391 contacts of active cases and 255 travel related. The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 206,948. The total recoveries now stands at 192,551. The death toll is at 472. At present there are 13,925 active cases.

There are 24 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 764. 8 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 341 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Also Read: Country bans citizens from travelling to India

12,789 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 4410 people were tested for the first time. Till now 191,3127 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

24,911 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,603,913.